Family Friendly Event Created to Commemorate 70th Anniversary of World War II

Senior Services Plus and the Alton Park and Recreation Department are seeking participants for a “Greatest Generation Walk” that will commemorate the 70th Anniversary of the End of World War II. The walk is part of a movement known as “Keep the Spirit of ’45 Alive!”

The movement is a nationwide, grassroots, nonpartisan coalition of organizations and individuals who are working together to establish an annual day to honor the achievements of what is often referred to as America’s ‘greatest generation’. The goal is to showcase their example of courage, self-sacrifice, can do attitude, service and national unity to inspire future generations of Americans.

On Sunday, August 16th, beginning at 7:15 p.m., the “Greatest Generation Walk” will take place at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater. Along with a commemorative ceremony, local veteran’s programs will be spotlighted and a wreath laying ceremony will take place.

Pre-registration will take place through August 3rd. The first 100 individuals to register will receive a “Keep the Spirit of ’45 Alive!” commemorative t-shirt free of charge through a sponsorship by Vitas Healthcare.

The process of picking up t-shirts at the event will take place between 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Walk-Up registrations will also be accepted during that time frame, however, pre-registration is preferred. After the first 100 participants, a registration fee of $10 each is being asked. Bottled water will also be provided for all who register.

Registration forms are available at Senior Services Plus, the Alton Regional Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, Alton City Hall, and at the Alton Park & Recreation Department. A PDF version of the form is available at seniorservicesplus.org and visitalton.com.

Veterans of any conflict will be honored at the walk by receiving a special “Keep the Spirit of ’45 Alive!’’ commemorative pin, provided by Vitas Healthcare. Volunteers will also be available to assist anyone with mobility issues who are wishing to participate.

National Spirit of ’45 Day provides an opportunity for America to say “Thank you!” to those who served in uniform and those who supported them on the Home Front, the men and women who were the “ordinary heroes” of the WWII generation who are now passing away at an estimated rate of one every 90 seconds. It is also a time to honor the memory of the more than 400,000 Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice and never came home.

For more information, or to volunteer for this event, contact Senior Services Plus’s Events & Activities Coordinator, Kim Campbell at 618-465-3298 ext. 146 or email kcampbell@seniorservicesplus.org.

