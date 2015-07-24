WEST ALTON, MO – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, is announcing the partial closure of Riverlands Way within the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton, MO. This road will be closed from the last parking lot east of the pavilion to the end of the road.  This portion of Riverlands Way will be closed from July 23, 2015 until August 8, 2015 for road construction. Access to the Rivers Project Office and Riverlands Way Pavilion will not be impacted.

For more information please contact Christopher Garcia at the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

 

