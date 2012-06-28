June 25, 2012 ALTON – The Riverbender.com Community Center is pleased to welcome indie ambient rock band The Cadigan House and alternative act Avenue for the second part of their summer benefit concert series on Saturday, July 14th. Both bands are extremely excited to take the stage for a night of music, fun, and philanthropy.

Doors will open at 9 p.m. and the bands take the stage at 10 p.m. WLCA 89.9 FM is sponsoring this show and will be at the Center broadcasting live and will give away prizes. Since the show is part of the benefit concert series for the Center, the bands are asking for a suggested donation of $5.00. The benefit concert will be open to ages 18 and up.

“We are completely thrilled to be able to play a special acoustic set in such a special place,” said The Cadigan House bassist Cody Beck. “Being aware of your community and the ways that you can support and grow it has always been something we have strived to be involved with, and the RBCC is exactly that.”

“We are all very grateful for the opportunities to, as a new band, share the stage with old friends The Cadigan House while building a fan base,” said Avenue guitarist David Massey. “There really just aren’t enough venues that support local music in Alton, and it’s great that the Center is available for that.”

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth the chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music and avoid at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

The Center is planning additional shows throughout the summer with the next event date to be announced. Look for more exciting information about these concerts soon!

For further information email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

