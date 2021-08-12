O'FALLON, IL - HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital will be continuing a parking lot resurfacing project which will affect access and traffic flow in various areas of the campus this weekend.

Work will begin on Thursday, August 12 at 5 p.m. and last through Monday, August 16 at 5 a.m. This phase will temporarily close the campus entrance off N. Green Mount Road and includes the roundabout, a small portion of public parking in front of the hospital, and a gated lot used by providers and colleagues. Affected areas are shown in red on the map below and attached.

“The most important thing for the public to be aware of for this phase of work is to enter the campus off of Regency Park rather than North Green Mount Road,” said director of facilities Tim Claxton. “There will still be a large portion of the main parking lot open for visitors and patients during this phase.”

Cones, barricades and signs will also be posted to further direct patients and visitors. Appropriate emergency, transportation, city and county entities have also been properly notified during each phase of work and informed of alternate route and access points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The public is also reminded that the main lobby doors into the hospital remain closed to visitors and patients. Anyone in need of emergent health care should go immediately to the emergency department (ED), located nearest to the Regency Park entrance. All visitors and outpatients should enter the hospital at the “Outpatient” sign/entrance to have a temperature check and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Masks are still mandatory in all health care settings, per current CDC guidelines.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work to improve our facility,” added Claxton.

Description automatically generated" style="width: 7.3125in; height: 4.1666in;">

More like this: