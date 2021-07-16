O’FALLON – HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital is starting a parking lot resurfacing project in July 2021 which will affect access and traffic flow in various areas of the campus. The work will be done on weekends in phases to limit disruption to daily operations as much as possible.

The first round of work will begin on Friday, July 16 at 5 p.m. and last through Monday, July 19 around noon. This closure will affect access and traffic flow from one of the Regency Park entrance roads to the hospital campus, Lot B around the Emergency Department and areas near the ambulance bay. These areas are shown in YELLOW on the map below. Timing for this weekend is as follows:

Barricades and signage will be posted by mid-day on Friday, July 16. The Facilities team will address any current vehicles in the lot to request they be moved as needed.

Resurfacing work will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 17.

Lot reopens at around NOON on Monday, July 19.

Patient and visitors coming to the St. Elizabeth’s campus should enter off N. Green Mount Road and proceed left to the front of the hospital to use public parking Lot A. A second entrance off Regency Park will also be open but vehicles would need to drive completely around the campus, through roundabout at N. Green Mount entrance and on to the front of the hospital to park and enter the building. All lots in the back of the hospital are for colleague parking.

Cones, barricades and signs will also be posted to further direct patients and visitors. Appropriate emergency, transportation, city and county entities have also been properly notified for each phase of work and informed of alternate route and access points.

The public is also reminded that the main lobby doors into the hospital remain closed to visitors and patients. Anyone in need of emergent health care should park in Lot A as close to the emergency department entrance (noted on map). All visitors and outpatients should enter the hospital at the “Outpatient” sign/entrance to have a temperature check and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Patients with appointments in any of the physician offices in the O’Fallon Health Center can enter at the “Health Center” sign and proceed directly to their appointment. Screening will occur at the individual offices.

Masks are still mandatory in all health care settings, per current CDC guidelines.

Resurfacing work on additional lots, marked blue and red on the map, will continue to be coordinated and communications will be shared to alert the public.

