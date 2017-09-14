EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville kicker Devin Parker may be getting a lot of attention for his kicking skills.

Parker, a senior, is on the Tiger soccer team and kicks for the Tiger football team, much like Riley Patterson did last season for EHS. Patterson parlayed his skills into a scholarship for Memphis' football team this season. He is also a member of the Edwardsville boys soccer team.

Parker connected on a pair of 38-yard field goals in the Tigers' 40-19 recent loss to CBC recently, one of the Tigers' highlights in the game. The main thing he wants to do is help the Edwardsville football team.

“I'm just trying play through high school and see what comes along and get some film out,” Parker said following Friday's game.

Parker had played soccer previously in youth leagues prior to high school.

“I played soccer, so that really got me into kicking,” Parker said. “I want to win out the rest of the season and make it far in the (IHSA football) playoffs – that's a big goal for us. There will be good competition, though; I think we can handle it and pull out a win.”

Parker realizes the Tigers can bounce back from their 0-3 start, but plenty of hard work awaits.

“It's going to be a hard week of practice” this week to get ready for the rest of the season, Parker said.

The Tigers so far have faced exceptional teams in Naperville North, CBC and East St. Louis. This week, Edwardsville hosts Granite City.

Parker's two field goals gave EHS a lift before the Cadets pulled away down the stretch.

“I was trying to put some points on the board for the team,” Parker said.

