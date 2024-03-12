ALTON - Paris Thomas is multi-talented. The Alton High School senior has several accolades to his name, but his impressive plans after school are sure to push him even further.

For his accomplishments, Paris Thomas is a Hayner Public Library District Student of the Month for Alton High School.

Thomas is heavily involved at AHS. He is a member of Spanish Club, Upward Bound and Minority Excellence. He has also been a part of the school’s journalism program since he was a sophomore, and he is a member of the journalism honor society Quill and Scroll.

Thomas’s impressive grades and hours of community service have also made him eligible for National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta, a national mathematics honor society. He often volunteers through NHS and has received high honor recognition consistently throughout his four years of high school.

Student Spotlight is sponsored by

That’s not the only recognition that Thomas has earned. He also received an award for the best editorial, and College Board recognized him with the National African American Recognition Program Award. This honor requires students to have high PSAT or AP test scores, which Thomas achieved.

Though he makes it look effortless, these accomplishments took a lot of hard work and determination. Thomas has proven himself as a commendable student with impressive talents in journalism, mathematics and more. He has big plans for his future, but if anyone can do it, he surely can.

“I plan on attending SIUE for a degree in Civil Engineering,” Thomas said.

Congratulations to Paris for this recognition by Alton High School and the Hayner Public Library District!

More like this: