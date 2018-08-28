ALTON - A teenage girl briefly went under water in an above-ground pool in the 2700 block of Grandview in Alton at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, but the parents reacted and quickly brought her to safety.

The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department both immediately responded to the scene when the call was issued. By the time the fire department and police arrived, the youth was breathing and conscious after a brief period under water. Alton Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Franke said they were told their child has an apparent seizure disorder.

“She was out and breathing when we arrived on the scene,” he said. “It wasn’t what it sounded like on the scanner by the time we got there. It’s always good when we show up in situations like these and there is a lot better outcome.”

