Parents Night Out Saturday Nights
For: Parents of Children Ages 3 – 12
From: 6:30 – 10:30 PM
At: Alton High School Cafeteria
Parent Night Out is a chance for moms and dads to have a night out or do some early Christmas shopping while the kids enjoy an evening of fun. Children will be supervised by the Alton High School Cheerleaders. They will be entertained with games, activities, and more! A snack and drink will be provided. Call Annette at 806-8953 or Mindy at 444-6994 for any additional information.
UPCOMING SATURDAY NIGHTS SCHEDULED:
October 23, November 20 & December 11, 2010
In order to guarantee your spot, fill out a reservation form.
Click here for the Reservation Form.