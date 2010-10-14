Parents Night Out Saturday Nights Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. For: Parents of Children Ages 3 – 12 From: 6:30 – 10:30 PM At: Alton High School Cafeteria Parent Night Out is a chance for moms and dads to have a night out or do some early Christmas shopping while the kids enjoy an evening of fun. Children will be supervised by the Alton High School Cheerleaders. They will be entertained with games, activities, and more! A snack and drink will be provided. Call Annette at 806-8953 or Mindy at 444-6994 for any additional information. Article continues after sponsor message UPCOMING SATURDAY NIGHTS SCHEDULED: October 23, November 20 & December 11, 2010 In order to guarantee your spot, fill out a reservation form. Click here for the Reservation Form. Print Version Submit a News Tip