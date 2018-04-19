College for Kids students participate in Restaurant Possible, one of many summer camp activities being offered this year. Photo by S. Paige Allen

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education division has announced its College for Kids summer camp lineup for 2018.

As in previous years, parents and students will find a wide variety of enrichment classes to participate in this summer, including several brand new offerings and some returning favorites.

The public is invited to attend the College for Kids Summer Camp Expo from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, in the Hatheway Cultural Center Gallery on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

This free event will give parents and students an opportunity to meet instructors, preview summer camp activities and receive early bird registration discounts.

“We are excited about the upcoming College for Kids Summer 2018 program,” said Yvette McLemore, Director of High School Partnership and Community Education. “The program is a great opportunity for students to learn and have fun during the summer months.”

Brand new offerings include Roblox® Makers-coders-Entrepreneurs, World of Science, Create & Sell Stickers Digitally with Warm Soda Magazine, Bot Buddie, ART-TAS-TIC, Photography: Put the Wow Into It and Photoshop: Editing Tips and Tricks.

Returning favorites will include the Lewis and Clark Junior Explorers, Horseback Riding, Kids in the Kitchen, Minecraft© Designers and Restaurant Possible.

To view the complete College for Kids summer schedule, visit www.lc.edu/communityed or call Becky Moore at (618) 468-5701 to request a printed copy.

