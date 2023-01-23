GRANITE CITY - A “Paranormal Valentine’s Experience” is coming to the Old Six Mile Museum in Granite City, which will feature a presentation from paranormal investigators, a catered dinner, and a murder mystery game set in the 1920s Jazz Age. The event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 starting at 1 p.m. at the Old Six Mile Museum, located at 3279 Maryville Road in Granite City.

The cost of attendance is $25 per person, which includes a catered dinner, hors d'oeuvres, spirits (attendees must be 21 or over), and desserts. Alcoholic beverages won’t be the only spirits highlighted at the event, as attendees will also see and hear evidence of the museum’s ghostly inhabitants.

“We discuss the paranormal events at the museum, and we hear from the paranormal team that actually came in and researched all of them and discovered the reasons for all the weird things that were happening,” Agles-Kempfer said. “Then we’re going to do a murder mystery theater set in a 1920’s jazz club scene called the Meow Club.”

The Old Six Mile Museum will transform into “The Meow Jazz Club,” a fictional location and the setting of the murder mystery game. A prize will be awarded to the best-dressed attendee wearing 1920s-era clothing.

Paid reservations are required by Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. for this event. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Agles-Kempfer at (618) 444-1327, contacting the museum at (618) 975-1836, or visiting the museum in-person on Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested readers should secure their tickets quickly, as Agles-Kempfer said the event is already proving popular.

“We look forward to presenting this for everyone in the community,” she said. “We are having such a wonderful outpouring for tickets, we may offer a second feature at a later date.”

More information about this event and the museum can be found on the Old Six Mile Historical Society Facebook page.

