ALTON - The excitement of having the Alton Halloween Parade on Saturday, October 30, 2021, is heating up. The parade is set to start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30, at Washington Avenue, then down Broadway Avenue before turning onto Piasa then disbanding at Piasa and Sixth Street in Alton.

East End Improvement Association, the long-time coordinators of the Alton Halloween Parade, continues to seek float entries. East End Improvement Association committee member and public relations spokesperson Steve Schwartz said anyone interested in having their float entered can call him at (618) 972-8329 or e-mail altonhalloweenparade@gmail.com.

Scott Yanta is the East End Improvement Association Chairman for the Alton Halloween Parade. This year's parade marshal will be David Miller, the long-time St. Louis Regional Airport manager.

Schwartz expects a lot of float entries and a tremendous turnout for the late October event.

"It is the biggest event in Alton every year," Schwartz said.

East End Improvement Association also coordinates the annual Memorial Day Parade, but it may be most known for the Halloween Parade, an epic event in Alton for families.

Last year's parade was canceled because of COVID-19.

For families, the Alton Halloween Parade is an ingrained tradition.

“It is a tradition for a lot of people to park along Broadway, picking their spots and parking a van, truck, or trailer on Broadway maybe even Friday night when it is on a Saturday to save their spot,” he said. “It is a great event.”

Schwartz encourages people to follow CDC guidelines in regards to mask wear and distancing and he encourages people to wear them. He pointed out the good thing is the event is outside, a big plus in relation to COVID-19.

