EAST ST. LOUIS, IL- The Metro East Patriots Day Committee announced the 7th Annual Patriots Day Parade and Fishing Tournament will be held on Saturday, September 11th at Jones Lake in East St. Louis. Metro-East residents will honor first responders, firemen, policemen, paramedics and military who spring into action during local and national emergencies.

The parade is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. at 19th and State Street; from there it will head East to 25th Street; and continue North to Jones Lake. A ceremony to honor the first responders who daily put the lives of others first will begin the program on the Main Stage at the Park at 10:30a.m. The remarks of dignitaries will conclude by honoring the fallen.

The park grounds will open and registration will begin at 9:00 a.m. Children and families can enjoy the IDNR Urban Fishing Trailer and virtual fishing simulator, felt fish pond, health and safety displays, bounce house and informational booths. Dance ensembles and singing groups will begin after the Ceremony at 11:30a.m. At 12:00 Noon, the Fishing Tournament with tagged fish for prizes will begin. Free snacks and drinks will be given out during the day, together with many donated prizes. Trophies and door prizes will be given to round out the day’s activities at 2:30 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Congress designated September 11th of each year as Patriots Day. The Metro-East Patriots Day Committee encourages citizens to display their flags at half-staff on Saturday, September 11th in honor of our first responders.

There are available spaces in the parade for youth group participants, as well as first responder units, such as fire, police, veteran and service clubs. There are also spaces available for informational booths. The Metro East Patriots Day Committee is an IRS 501 C-3 organization and donations are tax-deductible.

For additional information about the parade or event please contact Brenda Crisp, Committee Chairperson, at 874-6505.

More like this: