GODFREY - Many food pantries in the area and across the country are in dire need of supplies and donations.

Resurrection Lutheran Church, at 1211 Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey, is doing something about the demand. Resurrection Lutheran Church will host a food drive on Wednesday, May 27, to benefit Crisis Food Center.

"We know there a lot of folks in need right now," said Stacey Noble Loveland, Church Council President, 'and this is our way of doing what we can to help.' Donations will be accepted from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on May 27th. Donors should not get out of their cars.

"All of our volunteers will be masked and gloved and will unload the donations. We want to make this as easy for everyone as possible. All non-perishable food donations are welcome and they are particularly in need of diapers, cleaning supplies, and hygiene products. Monetary donations also accepted. Please make check payable to Resurrection Lutheran Church and write Crisis Food Center in the memo line."

