JERSEYVILLE - On Tuesday it was the first time for new Jersey Panthers head football coach Ric Johns. The Panthers hosted the Calhoun Warriors, and Carrollton Hawks in a little 7-on-7 get together.

It was the fifth practice overall practice of the summer, and so far Johns has a positive outlook.

“It’s nice to come out and get these kids running some routes. Put them into positions and get a look at them,” Johns said. “I’m really enjoying the effort from the staff. I got an ambitious, young staff that’s working hard. The kids seem to be buying in just like the schools I’ve been to. Just a lot of good kids.”

Article continues after sponsor message

This summer will be critical for the Jersey football program as they’re coming off a 4-5 regular season in 2017. Unsurprisingly, Johns knows there’s plenty of things to improve upon, but is pleased with the buy-in from the kids and coaching staff. Johns is looking to implement a new style and foundation in the Panthers program in order to turn them around.

“We need a lot of work, but it’s nothing that we should be overly concerned about. It is 7-on-7, and it’s early, so that’s why we do it,” Johns said. “We don’t do it to see how good we are; we do it to address things and just see where we can better.”

More like this: