COLUMBIA - With a six-point lead at halftime, 20-14, the Jersey Panthers were able to defeat the Columbia Eagles Friday night by bringing in 16 more points in the second half for a final score of 36-28.

Coach Ric Johns said the Eagles are explosive and getting them on their heels made a difference.

“It was a battle of two different styles and our style served us well,” Johns said. “We could execute and play tough up front, the defense kept working and making Columbia work for everything they got so we came out of here with a win.”

Article continues after sponsor message

It was a big game for Kurt Hall against Columbia with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

“Big players make big plays in big games,” Johns said. “I think this was his best game of the year. His team really counts on him, he did a great job tonight.”

Jersey quarterback Matthew Jackson and \Hall led the team in the game. Jackson ran for 136 yards and a touchdown and Kurt Hall had 127 yards with his three touchdowns.

Jersey has a 5-4 overall mark with the key win and now waits for Saturday night to see if it makes he playoffs for the first time since 2014.

More like this: