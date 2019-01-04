JERSEYVILLE – The Jersey Community High wrestling team got five pins in addition to six forfeit wins as the Panthers defeated Hillsboro 72-12 in a dual meet held Thursday at Jersey Community.

In total, the Panthers won 12 of the 14 weight classes en route to their win over the Hilltoppers.

“There were a lot of forfeits, but the score’s a lot different than what the match is,” said Jersey coach Allen Snyder. “That’s the way it is all the time. We just came in here with the right attitude, finally. They gave up a lot of forfeits, that’s a lot of points; it’s pretty hard to recover as a team from that. We’ve been there. But their kids have some talent, they wrestled well. We just happened to come out and be more aggressive.”

The meet started out with a pinfall, as Jersey’s Masen Turner won by fall over Kegan Murray in the 106-pound class, then the Panthers got three forfeits in a row, getting wins for Kendall Angel at 113, Ryan Heitzig at 120, and Beau Burris at 126, making the team score 24-0. Kellen Williams at 132 scored the only decision of the meet, defeating the Hilltoppers’ Andrew Law 4-2 to make the score 30-0. Jesse Nasello then got a forfeit win at 138 to further extend Jersey’s lead to 36-0 before at 145, David Deist of Jersey pinned Hillsboro’s Chris Furlow.

The second half of the meet started with a forfeit at 152 to Jersey’s Liam McGuire, then Zeke Waltz at 160 pinned Jonah Harkens to further the Panthers’ lead to 54-0. The Hilltoppers got their first win of the night at 170, when Behren Floyd stuck Tyler Dirksmeyer to cut the lead to 54-6. Ronnie Guilander at 182 returned the favor with a pinfall over Zinnen Kenny, and at 195, Zach Renken pinned Liam Dugger to make the score 66-6. In the meet’s final two bouts, Luke Webster got a forfeit win at 220, and Landon Malloy of the Hilltoppers pinned Wyatt Daniels to make the final score 72-12.

The Mississippi Valley Conference dual meet tournament is coming very soon, followed by the state Class 2A series later in February. Snyder knows that the season is starting in earnest.

“Well, I just told the boys this has been practice up until now,” Snyder said. “January’s here, and it’s time to start grinding it out. We’ve got to get to the MVC duals, and then it’s on.”

