JERSEY 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Hannah Hudson, Chelsea Maag, Libby Roth and Alexis Heinrichs won their singles matches as Jersey held on to defeat Civic Memorial 5-4 in a Mississippi Valley Conference meet in Jerseyville Wednesday.

Hudson/Maag teamed up for a win in doubles to clinch the meet. CM wins came from Ashley Alexander and Erin Griffin in the singles flights while Alexander/Griffin and Morgan Butler/Jenna Robinson took doubles wins.

The Panthers went to 4-4 on the season, 2-2 in the MVC.