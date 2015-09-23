JERSEY - Jersey’s girls’ tennis team faced two tough opponents on Monday and Tuesday in Edwardsville and Marquette Catholic, but in both matches the Panthers were competitive and continued to show improvement.

Coach Stote Reeder continues to prepare his girls for the Mississippi Valley Conference Tourney and end of year post-season play.

Article continues after sponsor message

The coach described Edwardsville as one of the best teams in the entire region and said it only makes a team like his better when they play that level of competition.

Edwardsville won a non-conference meet 18-0 over Jersey on Monday and Marquette defeated Jersey 9-0 on Tuesday.

Ashton Tewell and Anne Snyders continue to impress the coach with their No. 1 doubles play. Snyders also had a good singles match on Monday, taking her opponent to three sets.

More like this: