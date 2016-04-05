WOOD RIVER – In one of the windier days of the season, the Jersey Community High School Panthers baseball team traveled on Monday afternoon down to Norris Dorsey Field to compete against the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on their home diamond.

After five long innings of play, the Panthers shut down the Oilers with a final score of 10-0.

JCHS Head Coach Darren Perdun was pleased with his team’s performance Monday afternoon, as stated in the following:

“We played pretty well today. That’s a much improved Wood River Club there. They really have improved a lot and they’re doing really well over there. I knew coming in that they were going to be ready to play, so we beat a pretty good game today, you know? The score was kind of lopsided, but we did a lot of things well. We pitched well, we didn’t have any errors, we fielded the ball when we had it at us. That’s a recipe for success right there.”

Winning pitcher senior Jacob Witt performed incredibly during the entire game, allowing no runs by EAWR. Witt also earned the ball club’s first run of the game after he tripled in the top of the first inning.

Taking the loss for the Oilers, pitcher Zach Wells was relieved by Lukas Westbrook in the fifth.

It was not until the top of the third inning until Jersey had the opportunity to score again. Senior Drake Kanallakan started his run for home after lining to center field. After stealing second and third base, he ran home on a ground ball hit by junior Dylan Wilfong, bringing the score to 2-0.

In the fourth and most active inning, Jersey produced seven runs courtesy of senior Cole Berry, junior Daniel Williams, junior Zach Benware, Witt, Wilfong, Kanallakan, and senior James Holmes. The score became 9-0.

In the top of the fifth, sophomore Blake Wittman locked in the team’s 10th and final run for the matchup on a single, stolen base and with a ground ball assistance from Kanallakan.

