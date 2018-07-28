JERSEYVILLE - Panther Land Variety at 117 N. State St. in Jerseyville is having a going-out-of-business sale that most do not want to miss and the business has offers at 50 percent off.

Panther Land Variety, owned by Brenda Hedgepeth, has a variety of greeting cards, gift bags, toys, novelties, party supplies, decorations, Jersey Panther items, home decor and other quality merchandise at exceptional prices.

In mid-July, Hedgepeth wrote that seasonal items from fall, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter items have been added at great sales prices. Panther Land Variety was previously Ruby & Ellie’s Dollarama.

“I am selling this business out,” she said. “I am a hair dresser by trade. I am hoping to be closed by end of August. I have to finish liquidating merchandise and have a lot of shelving fixtures, too, everything has to go. If any small businesses are around looking for shelving it will be available by end of the month of August.”

Call (618) 498-9099 for more information.

Anyone interested can come in now and look over the fixtures that Hedgepeth will be selling and make offers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hours of Operation

Monday, Tuesday & Thursday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday & Friday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More like this: