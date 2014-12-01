The Speaker this month is our own Jon Clark, who is a Piasa Palisades Group Executive Committee member and currently works in the Department of Biological Sciences at Lewis and Clark Community College as well as at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) where he is a graduate student/teaching assistant. Jon will discuss the natural history of Panama, its current ecological importance, and will share the photographic journey of his experiences this past summer. Further detail on his exploration is available in the current issue of the Piasa Palisades Newsletter at http://www.sierraclubppg.org/media/pdf/december_newsletter_2014_final.pdf. Jon is completeing an M.S. in Biology at SIUE and plans to teach biology at a post secondary institution. Our Speaker Series are free and open to all.

This month's presentation will be at 7:30 PM in the community room of the First Unitarian Church 110 E. 3rd Strreet (3rd and Alby) in Alton. All are welcome to join the speaker for dinner at 5:45 at Mac's Time Out, 315 Belle Street in Alton. For any questions please contact the Sierra Club office at (618) 462-6802.

