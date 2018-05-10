JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Shop N Save, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month of April are Pamela Mossman (8) and Alexandra Towell (9).

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness.

Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

