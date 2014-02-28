Pamela Kaizer, Travel Program Coordinator

Pamela Kaizer, Senior Services Plus’ new Travel Program Coordinator, is taking the program to a whole new level. The Alton native brings with her a background of marketing, direct mail, and customer service.

Kaizer’s past work experience includes Director of Marketing at the United Methodist Village, and Trade Show Manager at Ziemer USA. As Trade Show Manager, Kaizer coordinated travel for both domestic and international events.

“I have wanted to work at Senior Services Plus for a long time,” said Kaizer. “It is a perfect match for me because it fulfills my passion of working with seniors, and with it, my purpose of enriching the community.”

Kaizer believes that Senior Services Plus is unique in that it offers a convenient and safe form of travel for any age and any geographic area.

“Seniors On The Go! Travel Program is not just for seniors,” she adds. “While many of our trips are oriented for seniors, we have many people who are just looking for the opportunity to travel with a group. As the new program coordinator, we are going to go to many favorites but also will try some new destinations. We have set our standards high in order to make this year’s schedule fun and enticing.”

Over the past few years, the program has traveled to destinations such as: Miami, New Orleans, Mount Rushmore, the Hawaiian Islands, the Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, the Swiss Alps and Canada.

The program’s recent day trips include Fairmount Park, St. Louis Botanical Gardens, St. Louis Science Center, and Kimmswick, Missouri. Senior Services Plus has partnered with Stages St. Louis for the entire 2014 schedule, including “They’re Playing Our Song”, “How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying”, and “Fiddler on the Roof”.

“I am looking forward to expanding the international trips and also planning day trips based on suggestions,” said Kaizer. “In the future, I plan to schedule ‘themed’ trips specific to a grandparent-grandchild relationship.”

A few trips that Kaizer has planned so far in 2014 include: Niagara Falls & Toronto, California Rail Discovery, Mackinac Island, London & Paris, Orlando, and the California Rose Parade New Year’s Extravaganza.

For more information on the travel program, or to speak with Pamela Kaizer, please call 618-465-3298, extension 133. You may also find additional information on the agency’s website, www.seniorservicesplus.org.

