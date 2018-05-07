ALTON - Congratulations to Pam Barnes of Alton Memorial Hospital’s Human Resources Department (third from left), who is the AMH May Employee of the Month.

Her co-workers say that “Pam loves Alton Memorial Hospital and puts her heart and soul into everything she does. She is always a helpful, smiling face as employees and hopeful future employees enter the office. In HR, our customer is the employee, and Pam always puts the customer first.”

Plus, Pam will be retiring on May 18...Congratulations on that, too!

