ALTON, IL – “Palliative Care: It’s About How You LIVE!” will be an educational program at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, in the Alton Memorial Hospital cafeteria meeting rooms.

Bruce Baumberger Dr. Melanie Mueth

The topic will be the palliative care program at AMH. Featured speakers will include Dr. Melanie Mueth, medical director and founder of the inpatient palliative care program at Christian Hospital, and AMH Chaplain Bruce Baumberger.

To register, call 800-392-0936. Light refreshments will be provided.

AMH has teamed with BJC Supportive Home Care to create a palliative care program at the hospital. BJC Supportive Care is a specialized home health program that provides palliative care to patients with a chronic or life-threatening illness who are still receiving active treatment. Great emphasis is put on making the patient comfortable and improving quality of life. Supportive Care is physician directed and features a specially trained and dedicated team.

