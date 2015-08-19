Name: Paisley Marie Smith

Parents: April Staley and David Smith II

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Weight: 7 lbs 23 oz

Length: 19 in.

Article continues after sponsor message

Birthdate: 6/3/15

Time: 9:57 PM

Hospital: St. Anthony's

Siblings: Nevaeh (6) Logan (6) Breanna (10) Brandon (15) Ariel (19) 

Grandparents: Louis Hocking of Waterloo, Paul Staley Sr. of Belleville, Michelle Lenter of Circleville, Ohio and David Smith Sr. of Grove City Ohio

More like this:

Nov 18, 2023 - St. Mary's to Host Annual Breakfast With Santa Fundraiser

Nov 3, 2023 - Senior Services Plus, Inc. Announces New Board Officers  

Nov 14, 2023 - Unity in the Community to Sponsor Thanksgiving Dinner, Toy & Clothing Drives

Nov 6, 2023 - Father Smith To Again Utilize Vietnam Era Mass Kit For Special Veterans Day Service

Aug 21, 2023 - Ribbon-Cutting For Grafton Pickleball Courts Set For Family Fun Day 2023

 