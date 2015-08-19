Paisley Marie Smith
August 19, 2015 1:31 PM
Name: Paisley Marie Smith
Parents: April Staley and David Smith II
Weight: 7 lbs 23 oz
Length: 19 in.
Birthdate: 6/3/15
Time: 9:57 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Nevaeh (6) Logan (6) Breanna (10) Brandon (15) Ariel (19)
Grandparents: Louis Hocking of Waterloo, Paul Staley Sr. of Belleville, Michelle Lenter of Circleville, Ohio and David Smith Sr. of Grove City Ohio
