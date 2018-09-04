HARDIN - A pair of freshmen - Sage White and Mason Pherigo - drew some attention in Calhoun's 42-15 loss to Routt Catholic/Westfair Christian this past Friday.

Sage White carried five times for 85 yards and a score and Pherigo lugged the pigskin eight times for 48 yards. Sage White is the son of Jonah White, the American entrepreneur of Billy Bob Teeth, a huge success as a novelty and gag toy supplier. Jonah was a superstar for the Calhoun Warriors during a state championship run in the late 80s.

Senior A.J. Hillen was the other star of the game for the Warriors as he gained 82 yards in 13 carries. Hillen was even more impressive on defense as he had 12 tackles in the contest.

Quarterback Corey Nelson completed three of three passes for 26 yards.

Calhoun returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Carrollton. The Carrollton-Calhoun contest will be live streamed live on Riverbender.com. Calhoun and Carrollton both enter the key WIVC contest Friday 0-2.

