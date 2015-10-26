EDWARDSVILLE - The following subject was charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with felony charges of AGGRAVATED BATTERY OF A POLICE OFFICER, DISARMING A PEACE OFFICER, RESISTING A PEACE OFFICER, misdemeanor charges of Obstructing Identification, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Resisting a Police Officer, Unlawful Possession of less than 2.5 Grams of Cannabis, and traffic citations for Driving While License Suspended, No Insurance, and Disobeying a Stop Sign:

MARQUITA A. DARRIS

FEMALE

AGE: 31

600 BLOCK OF SHEPPARD STREET

ALTON, ILLINOIS

At approximately 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2015, a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped Darris’ vehicle for disobeying the stop sign, at the intersection of Deanna Street at Stanley Road, Cottage Hills. Darris was made aware of the violation and provided the deputy with a false name, in an attempt to avoid apprehension on several outstanding traffic warrants, as well as driving on a suspended driver’s license. The deputy determined Darris was providing a false name by comparing her to the vehicle’s registered owner information.

After identifying Darris, the deputy advised her she was under arrest for the warrants and driving on a suspended driver’s license. Darris told the deputy that she couldn’t go jail. The deputy attempted to restrain Darris, who actively resisted his efforts. Darris swung her arm at the deputy, who continued to struggle with her. The deputy warned Darris to stop resisting or he would deploy his taser. Darris continued to resist and the deputy deployed his taser, which had no effect.

As the struggle went to the ground, the taser fell from the deputy’s hand. Two concerned citizens, who were witnessing the events, attempted to aid the deputy in his efforts to secure Darris. As the two citizens were attempting to aid the deputy, Darris grabbed the taser and began tasing the deputy. Concerned for the wellbeing of the aiding citizens, the deputy ordered them to withdraw. The deputy struggled with Darris as she continued to tase him multiple times.

Article continues after sponsor message

During the struggle Darris continuously told the deputy to kill her. Concerned for the public as well as his own safety the deputy separated from Darris, and drew his service weapon, ordering Darris to drop the taser. Darris complied with the deputy at that point and dropped the taser. The deputy ordered Darris to remain on the ground until assisting units arrived and secured her without further incident.

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as:

MICHELLE L. CORRIGAN

FEMALE

AGE: 25

1400 BLOCK OF 6TH STREET

COTTAGE HILLS, ILLINOIS

Corrigan was found to be in possession of less than 2.5 grams of cannabis, suspected alprazolam and hydrocodone tablets, as well as a small amount of methamphetamine. A search of the vehicle also resulted in the discovery of a cannabis cigarette under the driver’s seat.

Both Darris and Corrigan where transported to the Madison County Jail, where they were held pending a formal review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Corrigan was charged with felony charges of UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE and UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, and a misdemeanor charge of Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.

The warrants and criminal informations were issued by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder, who set Darris’ bond at $100,000.00, and Corrigan’s bond at $30,000.00. Both subjects remain in the custody of the Madison County Jail.

More like this: