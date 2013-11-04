Join Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) for a fun and relaxing night to let your creative spirit flow on Wednesday, January 15 from 4-10:30pm! The group will attend a three hour painting session, taught by Nancy Goetten, at Wild Pickins in Chesterfield, Illinois. Guest will receive a 16 x 20 canvas and two glasses of wine. After the masterpieces have been perfected, the group will travel to Alfonzo's Pizza for a mouthwatering dinner of pizza and salad. The cost is $65 per person and includes instruction, all painting supplies, take-home art work, two glasses of wine, dinner, gratuities and transportation. Guests are asked to arrive at the Susnig Center no later than 3:45pm for an on time departure. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is Thursday, January 2.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

