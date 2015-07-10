A local painters union and a Young Lions group answered an Alton Day Care request through Bucket Brigade to have three classrooms and hallways painted on Saturday morning.

The Painters Union DC 58 and Local 471 and a local Young Lions group painted from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Craig Farrell, a union painter, led the effort to assist Alton Day Care. “It is an awesome feeling to be able to give back to the community,” he said. “This is also a good effort between the Painters Union and the Local 471. We hope for 10 people or more to come out. The whole reason to do this is that River Bend Head Start does so much for kids.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The Young Lions Club of the St. Louis region worked hand in hand with the Painters Union and was also excited about it, Farrell said.

“It was a dual thing with the Young Lions and the union working together,” Farrell said.

Every year, the Painters Union shows their giving nature and takes a house for Bucket Brigade. This year, the union not only painted a house in Bethalto, but is adding this project.

“We love giving back to the community,” Farrell said.

More like this: