EDWARDSVILLE - Four painters extended big helping hands and paint brushes to the Edwardsville American Legion on Saturday and painted the inside part of the hall.

A man named “Doc” coordinated the effort. His helpers were: Travis Gillig, of Sign True Custom Painting, Ron Martin of Final Touch Painting and Sherry Grinder of Grinder Painting.

Doc said the following: “This is a veteran thing, I am a veteran. It is a pretty big passion for me. I work at Home Depot and I am a pro paint specialist. I am one of their veterans’ people who reach out to veterans to help. Once I get a home and a veteran to help, I can go to them and get a team to join me. We clean up yards, cut trees, paint - things like that. My role is I see if they will volunteer to help with the paint and supplies.

“Today here at the Edwardsville American Legion, we cleaned everything back up, painted and fixed several holes. It has been a long time since it was painted."

Doc continued: “ I usually do three or four homes to a degree every year. I have three professional painters here who volunteered to help me this time. I have some people to help me financially with this. I do it for another veteran who is having a hard on time painting his bedroom or his home. In the end, he is happy for the rest of his life. It is very satisfying.”

Ron Swaim, of the Edwardsville American Legion, said this was all connected through Home Depot in Edwardsville.

Swaim said he and the other veterans were extremely touched by what Doc, Travis, Ron and Sherry did on Saturday to clean up and paint the inside of the hall.

“I wanted to let people know there are still good things going on in the world,” Swaim said. “It means so much to us. We have been shutdown since March and haven’t been able to any bingo or wedding receptions, etc. This is a big shot in the arm for us.

“I would like to shine a light on these four. It shows there are still good people in the U.S. that are doing good things for other people. It takes a big burden off us and made the hall look so good.”

