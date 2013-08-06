ConAgra is preparing to paint their complex; the mill is a prominent fixture on the Alton riverfront and annually greets hundreds of thousands of drivers and passengers who are heading north on Highway 67 toward the Clark Bridge.

If you had the ability to influence how the mill was painted – color(s), picture-mural or pattern; how would the mill look when the job was finished?

Article continues after sponsor message

Let’s think, dream and act on how we present our City. Send your thoughts and or renderings to AltonCityLimitless@yahoo.com – a display of ideas will follow.

More like this: