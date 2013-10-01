Let's Paint the Park Pink is this year's fundraiser for breast cancer on Saturday, October 12 at Wood River's Central Park.  The 5K Pink for You walk begins at 9 a.m. and the Rox Pink in the Park zumba event begins at 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.  The cost for the walk is $15 and zumba is $20. Local healthcare professionals and vendors will be available with information and products.  Music will be provided by Los Surfos Locos.  To register for the event(s) contact Valerie at 259-5239.

