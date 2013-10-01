Paint the Park Pink Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Let's Paint the Park Pink is this year's fundraiser for breast cancer on Saturday, October 12 at Wood River's Central Park. The 5K Pink for You walk begins at 9 a.m. and the Rox Pink in the Park zumba event begins at 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. The cost for the walk is $15 and zumba is $20. Local healthcare professionals and vendors will be available with information and products. Music will be provided by Los Surfos Locos. To register for the event(s) contact Valerie at 259-5239. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip