ALTON - Paige Ontis, a junior at Alton High School, has done numerous things to give back to community over the course of her career as a Redbird. She is an active member in FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) and has participated in a number of community service projects including feeding the homeless, raising awareness around domestic violence, cancer awareness and also Operation Snowball, an organization that focuses on leadership development to encourage young people to avoid taking drugs.

Paige has served as an officer of FCCLA since her freshman year where she worked on Ways and Means, and she will become the co-president for the 2021-2022 school year. Paige will also be representing Alton High as a Section 8 Officer for Illinois FCCLA and competing at the state convention next year.

Paige has led FCCLA in many community service projects over the past three years. She was an integral part of the Breast Cancer Awareness campaign where over $1,000 was raised and donated to the Siteman Cancer Center toward breast cancer research. She has also helped with bellringing for the Salvation Army, trash pickup across the community, providing meals for the homeless, sewing over 300 port pillows for area cancer patients and collecting tabs for Ronald McDonald House.

Along with FCCLA, Paige also played volleyball during her freshman and sophomore year for Alton High. Upon graduation, Paige plans to continue her education and major in Accounting with hopes of getting into Forensic Accounting. Personally, Paige also hopes to have an opportunity to travel the world but still wants to continue making an impact in the areas of volunteering and helping people as it is something she feels that she will continue to enjoy doing throughout her life.

