ALTON - Luke Padesky and April Lund came out as the winners in the 10-mile races, while Emil Schlueter and Alyssa Mann took the 5K titles in the 62nd annual Great River Road Run, sponsored by the Alton Road Runners Club, on Saturday morning in Alton.

The race went off without a hitch, returning to its regular format after being forced to use a virtual format last year because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. A total of 114 runners competed in the 5K race, while 215 runners were in the 10-mile race.

In the men's 10K, Padesky won the race with a time of 54:55.9, with Bethalto's Jake Peal coming in second at 55:15.2.

Lund was the winner of the women's 10-mile race, coming in at 58:43.4, while Savannah Brannan was second at 1:05:13.7.

Third place in the men's 10-mile run went to Caleb Grinter, who was in at 56:49.6, while Matt Spacewalk was fourth with a time of 59:22.4. Justin Wieduwilt was fifth with a time of 1:00:04.4, sixth place went to Jackson Collman at 1:00:26.0, in seventh place was Justice Eldridge, who came in at 1:00:32.5, William McLemore was eighth at 1:02:56.7, Noah Gallivan was ninth with a time of 1:03:24.6 and rounding out the top ten was Trae Corby, who came in at 1:04:44.7.



Third place in the 10-mile women's race went to April Goetz at 1:08:04.9, with Anna Stirton coming in fourth at 1:09:06.0. In fifth place was Maddie Keller, with a time of 1:10:29.9, while Kelly Miller was sixth at 1:12:43.1, Stephanie Pruitt was seventh at 1:12:43.2, Shannon Sides came in eighth at 1:13:50.7, Malynn Hannaford was ninth at 1:15:20.4 and Laura Schrekenberg came in 10th with a time of 1:16:03.2.

In the men's 5K race, Schlueter won the race with a time of 16:59.7, with John Krafka second at 17:59.4, Chris Kotzamanis was third with a clocking of 18:10.8, fourth place went to Brenden Springman at 18:57.3, Carter Herrin was fifth at 19:24.4.

Bill Smothers finished sixth at 20:18.0, coming in seventh was Ridge Batchelor at 21:13.7, eighth place went to Doug Aiken with a time of 21:26.4, Noah Aldridge was ninth at 22:00.5 and rounding out the top ten was Cody Johnson, who came in at 22:02.8

Mann was the winner of the women's 5K race, having a time of 20:38.7, with Taylor Woodring coming in second at 20:58.0.

In third place was Sophia Paschal at 21:48.4, Andrea Parker was fourth at 23:58.5, Airika Detmer came in fifth with a time of 24:33.1.

Diane Aiken was sixth at 24:46.1, Heidi Johnson was seventh with a time of 25:11.6, Denise Spihlman was eighth at 25:20.0, Dina Benton came in ninth at 26:04.8 and Karen Schmitz completed the top ten with a time of 26:39.6.

River Road Race Director Russ Colona said he had a lot of changes this year, with several volunteers who couldn't do it this year and a new sponsor Evergreen from Phillips 66.

"People from all over do this race," Colona added. "Mike Brazier was here for his 62nd straight race.

"One year had people from 28 different states so the race brings people to Alton from almost everywhere," Colona said.

"It was a good day today, with several top performances.

"I made a lot of calls to old cross country kids and there were a lot out here today helping."

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

