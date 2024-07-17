EDWARDSVILLE - The Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City won the majority of the events in all age groups in going on to a combined 351-241 win over the Sunset Hills Country Club swim team in a Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association dual meet Tuesday night at the Sunset Hills pool in Edwardsville.

The meet marked the final dual meet of the season for both clubs before the SWISA Championships meet, which will be held on Sunday at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School, an indoor facility which will promise fast times and good, competitive swimming throughout the entire meet.

In a pair of six-and-under races, both the 25-meter freestyle, Diego Dunn of the Pirates won the race with a time of 34.04 seconds, while the girls race was won by Arlyn Monroe of Paddlers at 35.97 seconds. Dunn also won the 25-meter backstroke at 49.12 seconds, while Vaita Yeager of Paddlers won the girls event at 43.27 seconds.

In the toys eight-and-under races, things got off to a rough start for both teams, as the Pirates and Stingrays teams were disqualified in the 100-meter medley relay, canceling the results of the race. Paddlers recovered quickly in the 25-meter freestyle, as Cameron Fernandez won the event at 25.29 seconds, then also took the 50-meter freestyle at 1:00.59. Dylan High won the Stingrays’ first event in the 25-meter breaststroke, having a time of 36.06 seconds, and also won the 25-meter backstroke at 29.19 seconds. Fernandez won the 25-meter butterfly at 39.12 seconds, and the Pirates won the 100-meter freestyle relay at 2:21.09.

The nine-and-10 races got off to a similarly bad start, when both sides were disqualified in the 200-meter medley relay, again calling off the results. In the 50-meter freestyle, the Pirates’ Sander Stout won the race at 48.88 seconds, and also won the 100-meter individual medley at 2:16.53. Parker Dodds of Paddlers continued the Pirates’ winning ways in the 50-meter breaststroke, winning at 1:05.47, while Stout won his third event, the 50-meter backstroke, at 1:04.85. The Stingrays’ Wyatt Jones took the 50-meter butterfly at 31.16 seconds, and Sunset Hills won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 3:56.25.

In the 11-12 age division, Paddlers’ Alex Jones won the 100-meter freestyle at 1:33.38, while Connor High of Sunset Hills won the 50-meter freestyle at 43.03 seconds. Jones won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:55.50, while High took the 100-meter breaststroke at 56.90 seconds. The Pirates’ Beau Rollins won the 50-meter backstroke at 1:02.89, while High won the 50-meter butterfly at 1:10.70.

In the 13-14 category, Jackson Suhre of Paddlers won the 200-meter freestyle at 2:15.58, with teammate Logan Barnes winning the 100-meter freestyle at 1:12.13. The Pirates won the 200-meter medley relay at 2:38.28, while the 50-meter freestyle was won by Beau Roberts of Paddlers at 31.69 seconds. Suhre won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:13.63, while Barnes brought home the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:44.46. Suhre won his third event of the evening in the 100-meter backstroke, coming in at 1:14.16. while Barnes took his third event in the 50-meter butterfly, winning with a time of 37.19 seconds. The Pirates won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:09.9`.

In the 15-18 age group, the 200-meter freestyle was won by Paddlers’ Mason Roseman at 2:33,87, while teammate Conor Jones won the 100-meter freestyle at 1:10.72, The Pirates won the 200-meter medley relay at 2:33,78, with Nolan Csaszar of the Stingrays winning the 50-meter freestyle at 30.06 seconds, while Roseman won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:23.31. Andrew Willaredt of Paddlers won the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:32.65, while Roseman won his third event of the meet, the 50-meter butterfly, at 34.97 seconds, and the Pirates won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:13.97.

In the girls events, the eight-and-under races got off to a good start for the Stingrays, as they won the 100-meter medley relay at 2:07.38, while Imogen Warren of Paddlers won the 25-meter freestyle at 28.40 seconds. Sunset Hills’ Margo Deist won the 50-meter freestyle at 50.69 seconds, while Deist won the 25-meter breaststroke at 32.75 seconds, and Avery Delp of the Pirates won the 25-meter backstroke at 32.91 seconds. Deist won her third event of the meet in the 25-meter butterfly, coming in at 27.44 seconds, while Sunset Hills won the 100-meter freestyle relay at 1:58.50.

Over in the nine-and-10 age group, the Stingrays won the 200-meter medley relay at 3:17.78, while Sunset Hills’ Emily Russell won the 50-meter freestyle at 45.41 seconds, with teammate Hildi Deist taking the 100-meter individual medley at 1:40.71, and Betty Cadagin of the Stingrays winning the 50-meter breaststroke at 50.28 seconds. Deist won the 50-meter backstroke at 45.84 seconds, while teammate Hannah Young won the 25-meter butterfly at 26.09 seconds, and Deist won her third event, taking the 50-meter butterfly at 46.37 seconds. Sunset Hills then won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 3:20.38.

In the 11-12 age division, the Pirates’ Alexandra Suhre won the 100-meter freestyle at 1:08.62, while Paddlers won the 200-meter medley relay at 2:50.85. Lydia Fernandez of the Pirates won the 50-meter freestyle at 37.71 seconds, then won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:39.91, and Suhre won the 50-meter breaststroke at 38.28 seconds. Nora Walton of Sunset Hills and Zoe Scroggins of Paddlers finished in a dead heat for first in the 50-meter backstroke, both sharing the points and coming in at 49.28 seconds, Suhre took her third event of the evening in the 50-meter butterfly at 34.69 seconds, and Paddlers won the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:32.15.

In the 13-14 age group, Greta Deist of the Stingrays won the 200-meter freestyle at 2:25.81, while teammate Edyn Cohn won the 100-meter freestyle at 1:11.07, and Sunset Hills won the 200-meter medley relay at 2:37.81. The Pirates’ Kathryn Garner won the 50-meter freestyle at 32.68 seconds, while Deist won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:16.53. Cohn went on to win the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:37.66, while Deist won her third event of the meet in the 100-meter backstroke at 1:13.86. Cohn also took her third event of the night in the 50-meter butterfly at 34.75 seconds, and the Pirates brought home the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:21.75.

In the 15-18 age category, the 100-meter freestyle was won by Paddlers'’ Madelyn Pamatot at 1:14.03, while the Pirates won the 200-meter medley relay at 3:05.64, and Cate Smallie of Paddlers won the 50-meter freestyle at 41.43 seconds. Pamatot won the 100-meter individual medley at 1:24.90, and also won the 100-meter backstroke for her third win of the meet, coming in at 1:27.50. Neriah Ramos of Paddlers won the 50-meter butterfly at 1:07.72, and the Pirates took home the 200-meter freestyle relay at 2:47.65.

