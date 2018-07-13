EDWARDSVILLE – If there’s one word that can describe how Emily Webb approaches swimming – it’s definitely fun.

“Yeah, it’s been a lot of fun,” Webb said in an interview while her Paddlers Swim Club team of Granite City took on Water Works of Edwardsville Thursday evening at the Water Works pool. “I really enjoy these meets.”

Webb, who’s 17 and a recent graduate of Edwardsville High School, has swam for the Pirates for 13 years, and recently received a scholarship to swim for Indiana State University in Terre Haute starting next season. She plans on majoring in nursing while swimming for the Sycamores in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The main focus on swimming for Webb is in both enjoying the sport itself and forging many friendships along the way.

“I’ve had a really great time,” Webb said. “I’ve met a lot of great people, and a lot of great friendships have been formed. And it’s just been a great experience.”

Article continues after sponsor message

As far as setting goals for the summer season, Webb has kept everything down to one thing.

“Just to work as hard as I can to get better and have some fun,” Webb said.

And for goals when she arrives at Indiana State, Webb again keeps it very simple.

“I want to feel like I want to get better, and build some great relationships with my teammates,” Webb said, “and just have a great experience.”

Whatever happens with Emily Webb and her swimming career, you can bet she’ll work very hard to achieve her goals – and have fun doing it as well.

More like this: