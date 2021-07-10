ALTON - Both Harry Padden and David Harris drove home two runs each and Alton's Adam Stilts struck out five in just over five innings pitched to help give the Alton River Dragons a 7-5 win over the Burlington, Ia., Bees in a Prospect League baseball game played Friday night at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The River Dragons won their second straight home game in as many days in the win as the final month of the regular season is currently underway. The final day of the regular season is set for Wednesday, Aug. 4.

The Bees struck first with two runs in the top of the first inning, but the River Dragons countered with one of their own in the bottom half, then scoring twice in the home half of the third to take a 3-2 lead. Burlington took back the lead in the top of the fourth with three runs to go ahead 5-3, with Alton scoring four times in the last half of the fourth to take a 7-5 lead. There would be no further scoring, allowing the Dragons to take the win.

Padden had two hits in the game to go along with his two RBIs, while Nick Neibauer also had a pair of hits, Harris had a hit along with his two RBIs, Jake Rivers had a hit and Josh Johnson also drove home a run.

Stilts was the Dragons' starting pitcher, and he went for five-and-a-third innings, allowing five runs on five hits, walking two and striking out five, with Brandon Hampton of Civic Memorial working one-and-two-thirds innings, giving up a hit while walking one and fanning one, Parker Johnson pitched the eighth inning, only giving up a hit and Geoff Withers of CM tossed the ninth inning, allowing two hits while striking out two to gain the save for Stitls' win.

The River Dragons improve to 16-20 and play a weekend set on the road at the Clinton, Ia., LumberKings, with the Saturday game set to start at 6:30 p.m. and the Sunday game at 2 p.m. After the regular Monday off, Alton host the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots in a doubleheader, with the first game starting at 2:30 p.m. and the second game at the regular 6:35 p.m., then play a home-and-home series against the Cape Catfish of Cape Girardeau, Mo., the first game at home Wednesday at 6:35 p.m., then the second game at Cape Girardeau Thursday evening, also at 6:35 p.m. The River Dragons play at O'Fallon next Friday night at 6:30 p.m., then host the Hoots on Saturday night at 6:35 p.m, and play at Cape Sunday, July 18 at 7:05 p.m.

