PAC car wash fundraiser at Marty Cancila
September 19, 2017 2:09 PM September 19, 2017 2:19 PM
JERSEYVILLE - Marty Cancila Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep and Ram will be hosting a Panther Athletic Club Car Wash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.
The cost will be $8 for a wash, with free washes for first responders and PAC members.
Burgers and hotdogs will also be available with all proceeds from the day going to the Panther Athletic Club.