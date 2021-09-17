GLEN CARBON - The Denny’s at 27 Junction Drive in Glen Carbon has been closed now for about three weeks after a failed inspection with Building and Zoning.

Village of Glen Carbon Building and Zoning Inspector Dan Thomas said his office was on August 30, 2021, because of some of the conditions that were present at that time.

Thomas said that was all he could release now, but said it was discovered to be unsafe and will be closed until the necessary repairs are made to the facility.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We have been communicating the specifics directly with Denny’s ownership group,” Thomas added.

Thomas said that Denny’s ownership has been very willing to communicate with him and wants to get things done and pass inspection as soon as possible.

“I am sure the work will be remedied and done quickly, and then Denny’s will be back open,” Thomas said.

Denny’s has been a popular area restaurant and offers a wide breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu.

More like this: