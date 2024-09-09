ALTON – Sparks Junk Removal owner Denise Sparks on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, expressed shock at the extent of damage after a crash on the east side of her building in the 2200 block of East Broadway. The accident occurred at 9:38 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.

Sparks said there was significant damage to the east side of the structure.

"It is a nightmare right now," she said. Despite the severity of the crash, she confirmed that there were no injuries.

"Thankfully, there were no injuries in the accident. There is quite a bit of damage. I will now work with my insurance company as I have full coverage."

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said the preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Chevrolet Malibu was traveling east on East Broadway when the driver and passenger engaged in an argument.

"During the course of the argument, the vehicle left the roadway and struck the Sparks Junk Removal building," he said.

Ford added: "Both the driver and passenger were treated on scene for minor injuries and denied any further medical treatment," Chief Ford said. "The Chevrolet Malibu was towed from the scene. Citations for improper lane usage and reckless driving were issued."

The Sparks Junk Removal building suffered significant structural damage.

Sparks reassured customers that the business will continue operations. She is currently assessing the logistics of managing the company's trucks and items if there is a period during which they cannot work out of the Broadway building.

A representative from the City of Alton is scheduled to inspect the damage today.

Customers seeking the services of Sparks Junk Removal can still reach the business at (618) 781-1407.

