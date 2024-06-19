ALTON - At Alton’s 33rd Juneteenth Celebration, a woman known to most as Granny spoke about her business, Granny’s Uniforms.

Located at 2525 College Avenue in Alton, Granny’s Uniforms sells a variety of work uniforms and other fashion items, including famous Pie Town t-shirts. Granny herself, also known as Sheila Curry, explained that the business has been there for 13 years, and they aren’t planning to leave anytime soon.

“It’s wonderful,” Curry said. “Time goes so fast.”

In addition to the Pie Town shirts, Granny’s Uniforms supplies uniforms for the Lewis and Clark Community College nursing program. Curry was also busy selling Juneteenth t-shirts during Alton’s celebration on June 15, 2024. She said that this was her first time at the Juneteenth event, and she thoroughly enjoyed it.

“My plan is to be back next year,” she added.

It has been a difficult few months for Granny’s Uniforms after a car crashed into the front of the building earlier this year. But Curry reassured the community that the business is doing well now.

She expects to be there for another 13 years, and she looks forward to sharing the store with her son as she prepares to retire. She noted that she has seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, so the time will eventually come for her to take a break and spend time with them.

“Somewhere along the line, Granny’s going to retire,” Curry laughed.

For more information about Granny’s Uniforms, visit their official Facebook page.

