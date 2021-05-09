EDWARDSVILLE - Ryleigh Owens scattered three hits and struck out nine, while Jayna Connoyer, Lexie Griffin and Sydney Lawrence all had RBIs as Edwardsville bounced back from a pair of losses this week by defeating Alton 3-0 in a Southwestern Conference softball game Saturday morning at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

The Tigers scored twice in the second inning, then added on a run in the fifth to get the win over the Redbirds.

Lawrence had two hits and drove home a run for Edwardsville, while Griffin had a hit and RBI, Lexi Gorniak, Abbie Hall, Avery Hamilton, Owens and Brooke Tolle all had hits on the day, while Connoyer had the other RBI on the day.

Darcie Flanigan, Emma Kiger and Alissa Sauls had the hits on the day for the Redbirds, while Alyson Haegele threw a complete game in the circle, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out three.

Owens also went all the way for the Tigers, walking two in the game.

Alton is now 6-5 and host Collinsville on Tuesday, then play at Granite City on Thursday, then host Breese Mater Dei Catholic on Friday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m. Edwardsville goes to 10-2 on the year, and plays at Belleville West on Tuesday, and hosts Belleville East on Thursday and Mascoutah on Friday, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

