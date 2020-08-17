ALTON - The Owens Illinois Employees Reunion Committee has voted to cancel this years 37th annual reunion, scheduled for October 3. Taking in the ages and health conditions of most of the group's members and the COVID-19 Pandemic, the committee felt it was in everyone's best interest to cancel this year. The committee did pledge to continue the event when things get back to normal.

Alton, Illinois, was home to the world's largest glass bottle plant and it closed 37 years ago this October. It provided thousands of good paying jobs for 110 years.

This reunion was for O-I employees at the #7 Bottle Plant, Mold Shop, Pattern Shop, Foundry, Godfrey Machine Shop and also accepted people who worked at other Owens Illinois plants throughout the country.

Anyone wishing to get on the mailing list is to contact: Bob Myers, Committee Chairman (618) 917-4919.

