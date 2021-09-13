GRAFTON - Often, extraordinary acts of the younger generation go under the radar, but one Jersey Community High School student made a very special sacrifice to play Saturday in the Grafton 9-11 ceremony.

JCHS band member Owen Weber was on vacation with his family in Florida, but the 9-11 event and the sacrifices all who lost their lives in the 9-11 tragedy touched him so much he felt he had to take part. The JCHS band performance in Grafton for the 9-11 victims meant so much to him he purchased his own plane ticket to perform with the group.

The JCHS band played three songs at the event with Weber as a participant.

JCHS Band Director Erin Bittles said it meant that much to him that Owen wanted to be part of the performance.

"I couldn't be more proud of Owen and the other band members for spending the Saturday morning performing at the 9-11 event," she said.

Mayor Morrow also saluted the youth - Owen Weber - and said it was an extraordinary move for a young person to give up part of his vacation and pay for his own ticket to take part.

“I couldn’t be more proud of young Owen,” he said.

