An overturned tractor-trailer accident closed traffic on the northbound lane of Illinois Route 255 around 4 p.m. Monday. As of 6:50 p.m., the Illinois State Police said traffic was not moving in the northbound I-255 lanes but was moving in the I-255 southbound lanes.

Traffic was being diverted to New Poag Road from I-255 after 4 p.m.

ISP issued a statement just after 7 p.m. that said: “The New Poag clean up is progressing thanks to Petroff’s Towing. Please re-route or prepare for delays. We estimate the highway will be open in 15-30 minutes.”

ISP did not have any further details of the accident at this time.

