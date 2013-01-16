Join the Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) for the 78th Annual Tulip Time Festival in Pella, Iowa. Now is the chance for you to experience what everyone has been talking about! The trip will take place Thursday, May 2 through Friday, May 3.

The journey will start Thursday at 5:00 am by heading northwest towards Iowa. Once arriving in Pella the group will eat lunch at the famous Windmill Café, and then embark on the Pella City Tour for a grand introduction of the town. The tour includes an open-air trolley that will provide great photo opportunities! After the tour, everyone will have a chance to walk around Downtown Pella at their own leisure. After exploring downtown, the group will check into the hotel, freshen up and load back up on the bus to continue the journey downtown. Next stop will be the Pella Opera House for

the showing of Dominie?s Wife. This play will provide a glimpse of the founding of Pella and two of the key players in her first years ? Henfick Scholte, the founder of Pella and his wife, Mareah. After the play, everyone can walk the downtown area and grab dinner at their own leisure. Everyone will gather back up to attend the evening Grandstand Show. The show includes singing and dancing, Parade of Provinces, cheese market demonstration, presentation of the Queen and her Court, the famous street scrubbing and the presentation of colors. The Show will be followed by the famous Lighted

Parade. The group will then retreat back to the hotel for some rest and relaxation.

Article continues after sponsor message

The group will start the second day bright and early with breakfast provided at the hotel, then tour the Historical Village and Vermeer Windmill. This tour includes the grinding and observation level of the mill. The group will also see Wyatt Earp?s House, a log cabin, the Werkplaats, Van Spanckeren?s

General Store, Beason-Bloomers Grist Mill, Dutch bakery, and gift shop. There are many beautiful tulips gardens and craft demonstrations which include: yoke carving, Dutch letter making, blacksmithing and many more. The group will meet up for a delicious, authentic Dutch lunch at the Trinity Reformed Church for either a ham loaf or roast beef, mashed potatoes, beans, roll, choice of pie or almond bar and a drink. After lunch the group will tour the Scholte House Museum and walk the gardens. This is the original home of Dominie H.P. Scholte, the founder of Pella. Upon the completion of the tour the group will make their way southeast towards home.

The cost depends on the number of people lodging in the room: quad occupancy is $215 per person, triple occupancy is $235 per person, double occupancy is $265 per person and single occupancy is $350 per person. The trip fee includes round trip transportation, one night hotel accommodations, two lunches, one dinner, one breakfast, two shows, one parade, three tours, commemorative shirt and lodging and meals for the escort. A deposit of $100 is due by Friday, February 1. The final payment will be due on Friday, March 1.

For more information or to learn how to register, please contact the office at 618.498.2222 or jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com

More like this: