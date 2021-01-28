GODFREY - The Five A’s Humane Society has an older dog that it has hoped for several years would be adopted, but “Wiggles,” a Pit-Bull mix, has remained overlooked for adoption for 11 years at the facility.

“Wiggles” is 14 years old and is described as a “nice, sweetheart of a dog,” by the operators of The Five A's Humane Society.

“Wiggles” has a large-sized benign tumor on her thigh and the Five A’s reps believe that has been a deterrent for people to adopt her. Despite the benign tumor, those who handle Wiggles said she gets around fine and is healthy for a 14-old dog.

Karla Crane, one of the trainers at Five A’s and Rick Jun, the executive director of the shelter, said the ideal person to adopt would be someone who doesn’t have other pets and doesn’t have small kids. She said Wiggles would mix well with children 12 to 13 or older.

“Maybe a retired couple or someone who can just spend time with Wiggles would be best to adopt her,” Crane said. “She still runs well, eats good and lays in our laps. You couldn’t ask for a better dog.”

June agreed with Crane that Wiggles is “a sweetie.”

“We always hope for all our animals to be adopted,” Jun said.

For more information about Wiggles, contact the Five A’s at (618) 466-3702 or visit the Five A’s at 4530 N. Alby St., Godfrey, IL.

