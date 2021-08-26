CHICAGO - If you’re looking to win big this weekend, then Illinois Lottery players should pick up Mega Millions and Powerball tickets as both jackpots are rolling, with a combined jackpot of over a half-billion dollars to play for.

As the jackpots grow, so does the excitement. The next Mega Millions drawing is this Friday night, with a jackpot of $288 million on offer. Following the debut of Powerball’s additional weekly draw on Monday night, the top prize is still on the table with a $322 million jackpot up for grabs for Saturday night’s draw.

2021 has been a big year for Mega Millions and Powerball players across Illinois. To date this year, one player hit the $56 million jackpot on June 8th after purchasing their winning ticket at a Citgo gas station in Crestwood and two Mega Millions players in Illinois have won prizes of $1 million and

Powerball players have also claimed a lot of cash this year, with seven in-state players winning $1 million prizes and 28 players claiming $50,000 prizes. In total, Mega Millions and Powerball players have claimed over 4 million winning tickets and won over $83.5 million in prizes so far this year.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players can add the Megaplier or the Power Play for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes. The next Mega Millions drawing is on Friday, August 27, at 10 P.M. CT. and the next Powerball drawing is Saturday, August 28, at 9:59 p.m. CT. It’s never been easier for residents 18 and over to play as Illinois Lottery draw-based game tickets can be purchased online, in-store, and on the Illinois Lottery app. Visit IllinoisLottery.com for more information.

